    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins [Image 3 of 5]

    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Robert Hutchinson, kneeling, 559th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic, and Jeremiah Brown, 559th AMXS aircraft mechanic, monitor an ACU-808 aircraft air conditioning unit being winched into a C-17 aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2024. The DINSAAR ramps reduced the current cargo weight ground support equipment approach ramps for C-17 aircraft by 50%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 12:43
    Photo ID: 8635422
    VIRIN: 240506-F-ED303-1042
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    C-17 aircraft
    DINSAAR ramps

