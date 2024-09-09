AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Robert Hutchinson, kneeling, 559th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic, and Jeremiah Brown, 559th AMXS aircraft mechanic, monitor an ACU-808 aircraft air conditioning unit being winched into a C-17 aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2024. The DINSAAR ramps reduced the current cargo weight ground support equipment approach ramps for C-17 aircraft by 50%. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)