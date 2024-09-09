Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Master Sgt. Kristen Leon-Guerrero, left, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Support Equipment and Vehicles Logistics support manager, Master Sgt. Ronald Michaud, center, 116th Air Control Wing Air Ground Equipment specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Jamie Hubbard, 55th Wing Programs and Resources Flight chief, place DINSTAAR support ramps under a C-17 aircraft ramp for vehicle testing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2024. The DINSTAAR ramps decreased the aircraft ramp angle allowing a variety of low clearance aircraft ground support equipment to use the ramp for loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 12:43
    Photo ID: 8635419
    VIRIN: 240506-F-ED303-1015
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins
    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins
    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins
    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins
    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 aircraft
    DINSTAAR support ramps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download