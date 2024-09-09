AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Master Sgt. Kristen Leon-Guerrero, left, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Support Equipment and Vehicles Logistics support manager, Master Sgt. Ronald Michaud, center, 116th Air Control Wing Air Ground Equipment specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Jamie Hubbard, 55th Wing Programs and Resources Flight chief, place DINSTAAR support ramps under a C-17 aircraft ramp for vehicle testing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2024. The DINSTAAR ramps decreased the aircraft ramp angle allowing a variety of low clearance aircraft ground support equipment to use the ramp for loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)