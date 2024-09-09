ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Dudley Allen, 55th Wing Continuous Improvement and Innovation manager, takes measurements of a C-17 aircraft ramp at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2024. The aircraft ramp measurements were compared to the DINSTAAR ramp dimensions to make the next set of ramps more precise and fit better under aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins
