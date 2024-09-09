Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Bittner Promoted in Southeast Poland [Image 7 of 8]

    Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Bittner Promoted in Southeast Poland

    POLAND

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Bittner is promoted from Staff Sgt. to Sgt. 1st Class during a ceremony in Southeast Poland on Sep. 5. Capt. Jordan Murray administered the oath of office, recognizing Bittner's dedication and leadership as he steps into his new role within the unit. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Bittner Promoted in Southeast Poland [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

