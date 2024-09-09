Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Bittner Promoted in Southeast Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Bittner is promoted from Staff Sgt. to Sgt. 1st Class during a ceremony in Southeast Poland on Sep. 5. Capt. Jordan Murray administered the oath of office, recognizing Bittner's dedication and leadership as he steps into his new role within the unit. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)