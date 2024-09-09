52d ADA BDE Command Sgt Maj. Visits Soldiers Deployed in Southeast Poland

A U.S. Army Soldier from the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment proudly receives a challenge coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, the 52d Air Defense Artillery Command Sgt. Maj., during a leader professional development session in Southeast Poland on Sep. 5. The presentation of the coin highlighted the Soldier's dedication and contributions, as Robinson emphasized the importance of excellence and leadership within the ranks. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 07:00
|Photo ID:
|8634625
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-FK524-8052
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|403.53 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
