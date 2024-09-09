A U.S. Army Soldier from the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment listens intensively to Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, the 52d Air Defense Artillery Command Sgt. Maj., as he hosted a discussion focusing on leader professional development for junior Soldiers in Southeast Poland on Sep. 5. The discussion emphasized the importance of mentorship, leadership skills, and readiness in maintaining operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 07:02
|Photo ID:
|8634621
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-SV042-2734
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|451.6 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52d ADA BDE Command Sgt Maj. Visits Soldiers Deployed in Southeast Poland [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.