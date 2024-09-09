52d ADA BDE Command Sgt Maj. Visits Soldiers Deployed in Southeast Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Austin Whitehead, from the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, stands at ease in preparation to receive a challenge coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, 52d Air Defense Artillery Command Sgt. Maj., during a leader professional development session in Southeast Poland on Sep. 5. The coin presentation recognizes Whitehead's exemplary performance and commitment, as Robinson highlights the importance of leadership and dedication in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley)