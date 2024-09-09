52d ADA BDE Command Sgt Maj. Visits Soldiers Deployed in Southeast Poland

Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, the 52d Air Defense Artillery Command Sgt. Maj., visited the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery regiment’s Patriot site in southeast Poland on Sep. 5. He hosted several discussions focusing on leader professional development for junior Soldiers and noncommissioned officers within the command. The Patriot missile system is a purely a defensive weapon system. This system is capable of defense against both ballistic and cruise-type missiles and aircraft. They can perform high and low altitude surveillance, target detection, target discrimination, target identification, target track, interceptor track, and interceptor guidance. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
