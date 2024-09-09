Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training [Image 5 of 5]

    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training

    ITALY

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The Italian Red Cross representatives assist in rescuing service members from the water during an annual water survival training exercise at Lake Garda, Italy, Sep. 3, 2024. The training integrated Italian and U.S. forces, and allowed a closer look at how NATO partners conduct water operations (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 03:27
    Photo ID: 8634427
    VIRIN: 240906-F-TO640-1461
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: IT
    NATO
    USAF
    ITAF
    31FW

