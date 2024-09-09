The Italian Red Cross representatives assist in rescuing service members from the water during an annual water survival training exercise at Lake Garda, Italy, Sep. 3, 2024. The training integrated Italian and U.S. forces, and allowed a closer look at how NATO partners conduct water operations (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
This work, ITAF/USAF execute water survival training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.