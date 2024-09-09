ITAF/USAF execute water survival training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Italian Red Cross representatives assist in rescuing service members from the water during an annual water survival training exercise at Lake Garda, Italy, Sep. 3, 2024. The training integrated Italian and U.S. forces, and allowed a closer look at how NATO partners conduct water operations (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)