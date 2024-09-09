ITAF/USAF execute water survival training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron hovers over water during an annual water survival training at Lake Garda, Italy, Sep. 3, 2024. This is the first time the 56th Rescue Squadron participated in the yearly Italian air force water survival training, fostering opportunities to share and trade knowledge and techniques with NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)