An Italian air force member rescues a U.S. Air Force Airman in an MH-139A Grey Wolf during annual water survival training at Lake Garda, Italy, Sep. 3, 2024. Joint training between ITAF and the 56th RQS are vital to the positive progression of NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 03:27
|Photo ID:
|8634424
|VIRIN:
|240906-F-TO640-1315
|Resolution:
|6631x4421
|Size:
|930.15 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ITAF/USAF execute water survival training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.