ITAF/USAF execute water survival training

A U.S. Air Force Airman is hoisted out of the water by an Italian MH-139A Grey Wolf during a water survival training exercise at Lake Garda, Italy, Sep. 3, 2024. The training integrated Italian and U.S. forces, and allowed a closer look at how NATO partners conduct water operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)