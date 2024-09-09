Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training [Image 4 of 5]

    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training

    ITALY

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman is hoisted out of the water by an Italian MH-139A Grey Wolf during a water survival training exercise at Lake Garda, Italy, Sep. 3, 2024. The training integrated Italian and U.S. forces, and allowed a closer look at how NATO partners conduct water operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 03:27
    VIRIN: 240906-F-TO640-1820
    This work, ITAF/USAF execute water survival training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAF
    ITAF
    31FW

