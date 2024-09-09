ITAF/USAF execute water survival training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron lowers an Italian air force member into water during water rescue procedures at Lake Garda, Italy, Sep. 3, 2024. This marks the first time that ITAF and 56th RQS completed the operation as a joint mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)