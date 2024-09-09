Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training

    ITALY

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron lowers an Italian air force member into water during water rescue procedures at Lake Garda, Italy, Sep. 3, 2024. This marks the first time that ITAF and 56th RQS completed the operation as a joint mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 03:27
    Photo ID: 8634391
    VIRIN: 240906-F-TO640-1742
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 519.23 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITAF/USAF execute water survival training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training
    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training
    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training
    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training
    ITAF/USAF execute water survival training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAF
    ITAF
    31FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download