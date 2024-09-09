Mighty Ninety leaders visit 90 OG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, 90th Missile Wing command chief, turns the launch keys during a simulation in the missile procedure trainer at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 9, 2024. Mosley participated in an immersion with the 90 OG to learn about their mission and how she could assist them in her new role as the new wing command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)