Mighty Ninety leaders visit 90 OG

Master Sgt. Ian Johnston, 90th Operations Support Squadron superintendent, learns about the missile procedure trainer during a tour of the 90th Operations Group with the 90th Missile Wing command chief at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 9, 2024. Johnston is the new 90 OSS senior enlisted leader and joined the 90 MW command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, on a tour of the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)