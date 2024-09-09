Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mighty Ninety leaders visit 90 OG

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    Master Sgt. Ian Johnston, 90th Operations Support Squadron superintendent, learns about the missile procedure trainer during a tour of the 90th Operations Group with the 90th Missile Wing command chief at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 9, 2024. Johnston is the new 90 OSS senior enlisted leader and joined the 90 MW command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, on a tour of the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 17:56
    Photo ID: 8633613
    VIRIN: 240909-F-SE585-2136
    Resolution: 5208x4024
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    DV tour
    AFGSC
    90th Operations Group
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

