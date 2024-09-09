Mighty Ninety leaders visit 90 OG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Richard Harrop, 90th Missile Wing deputy commander, talks to 90th Operations Group missileers and tours the missile procedure trainer at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 9, 2024. Harrop, along with the 90 MW command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, participated in an immersion with the 90 OG to learn about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)