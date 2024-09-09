Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mighty Ninety leaders visit 90 OG [Image 7 of 11]

    WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, 90th Missile Wing command chief, learns about missileers jobs during a tour of the 90th Operations Group missile procedure trainer at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 9, 2024. Mosley participated in an immersion with the 90 OG to learn about their mission and how she could assist them in her role as the new wing command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Location: WYOMING, US
