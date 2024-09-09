Mighty Ninety leaders visit 90 OG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Alexander Rizk, 321st Missile Squadron instructor, shows Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, 90th Missile Wing command chief, a checklist book in the missile procedure trainer at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Sept. 9, 2024. Mosley participated in an immersion with the 90 OG to learn about their mission and how she could assist them in her role as the new wing command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)