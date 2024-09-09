Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is a lung with squamous cell carcinoma involving the bifurcation of the trachea and right bronchus with destruction of the bronchus to the right upper lobe. AFIP 0061882 (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 09:15
    Photo ID: 8632104
    VIRIN: 240905-D-TY520-1010
    Resolution: 2500x2500
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Cancer, Medical Museum. Lungs, NMHM, Tuberculosis, lungs

