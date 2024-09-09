This is a lung with squamous cell carcinoma involving the bifurcation of the trachea and right bronchus with destruction of the bronchus to the right upper lobe. AFIP 0061882 (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)
