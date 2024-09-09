Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This lung section is from an individual who worked in the weaving room of an asbestos plant without wearing protective equipment for 12 years. This section shows the effects of asbestosis, a lung disease caused by chronic inhalation of asbestos fibers. The asbestos fibers caused inflammation and scarring of lung tissue. AFIP 0052255 (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)