This lung section is from an individual who worked in the weaving room of an asbestos plant without wearing protective equipment for 12 years. This section shows the effects of asbestosis, a lung disease caused by chronic inhalation of asbestos fibers. The asbestos fibers caused inflammation and scarring of lung tissue. AFIP 0052255 (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 09:15
|Photo ID:
|8632100
|VIRIN:
|240905-D-TY520-1004
|Resolution:
|2500x2500
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lungs [Image 5 of 5], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.