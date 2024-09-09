This lung section is from an individual with small cell carcinoma, a fast-growing type of lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer is typically caused by smoking or chronic exposure to secondhand smoke. In this individual, a large tumor and pus invaded the structures of the lung. The cancer metastasized (spread) to other organs. AFIP 0540346 (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)
