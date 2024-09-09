Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This lung section is from an individual with tuberculosis, a contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs. Tuberculosis spreads through airborne droplets produced by coughing, sneezing, or talking. It causes lung tissue scarring and lung tissue death, which makes breathing difficult. Although tuberculosis is preventable and curable, it is still one of the leading causes of death worldwide. AFIP 0020392 (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)