This lung section is from an individual who worked as an iron-ore miner. This section shows the effects of emphysema (damage to the air sacs in the lungs) and lung tissue scarring caused by chronic inhalation of iron-ore dust. The lung is stained red with hematite, a mineral that is the primary source of iron. AFIP 0613478 (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)