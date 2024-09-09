Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This lung section is from an individual who worked as an iron-ore miner. This section shows the effects of emphysema (damage to the air sacs in the lungs) and lung tissue scarring caused by chronic inhalation of iron-ore dust. The lung is stained red with hematite, a mineral that is the primary source of iron. AFIP 0613478 (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

