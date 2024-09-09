This lung section is from an individual who worked as an iron-ore miner. This section shows the effects of emphysema (damage to the air sacs in the lungs) and lung tissue scarring caused by chronic inhalation of iron-ore dust. The lung is stained red with hematite, a mineral that is the primary source of iron. AFIP 0613478 (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.)(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 09:15
|Photo ID:
|8632102
|VIRIN:
|240905-D-TY520-1002
|Resolution:
|2500x2500
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lungs [Image 5 of 5], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.