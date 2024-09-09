351st ARS refuels MC-130J during reduced altitude mission

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron refuels an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 67th Special Operations Squadron over Wales, Sept. 4, 2024. The KC-135 team accomplished a reduced-altitude ingress to complete aerial refueling of the MC-130J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|09.04.2024
|09.10.2024 05:46
|8631910
|240904-F-IH537-1789
|6048x4024
|25.44 MB
|WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], GB
|2
|0
