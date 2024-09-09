Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS refuels MC-130J during reduced altitude mission [Image 1 of 9]

    351st ARS refuels MC-130J during reduced altitude mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Platow, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, sits in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker before a flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 4, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability across the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 05:46
    Photo ID: 8631902
    VIRIN: 240904-F-IH537-1030
    Resolution: 5508x3665
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS refuels MC-130J during reduced altitude mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC135
    MC130
    KC135Stratotanker
    100thARW
    352ndSOW
    351stARS

