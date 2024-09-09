351st ARS refuels MC-130J during reduced altitude mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Edward Turos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker over Wales, Sept. 4, 2024. The team worked together to refuel a MC-130J Commando II from the 67th Special Operations Squadron during reduced-altitude flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)