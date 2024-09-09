351st ARS refuels MC-130J during reduced altitude mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron fly a KC-135 Stratotanker over Wales, Sept. 4, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability across the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)