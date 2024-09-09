351st ARS refuels MC-130J during reduced altitude mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron flies at a reduced altitude over Wales, Sept. 4, 2024. The team accomplished a reduced-altitude ingress to complete aerial refueling of a MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 67th Special Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)