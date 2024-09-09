Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS refuels MC-130J during reduced altitude mission [Image 4 of 9]

    351st ARS refuels MC-130J during reduced altitude mission

    WALES [CYMRU GB-CYM], UNITED KINGDOM

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron flies at a reduced altitude over Wales, Sept. 4, 2024. The team accomplished a reduced-altitude ingress to complete aerial refueling of a MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 67th Special Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

