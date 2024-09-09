The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Smith, visits Marines of 1st MAW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, meritoriously promotes Cpl. Brandon Lauer, an aviation supply specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, to the rank of sergeant during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 6, 2024. General Smith visited MCAS Futenma to speak with Marines, recognize their accomplishments, and receive updates on their training and modernization efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)