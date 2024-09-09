The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Smith, visits Marines of 1st MAW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, meritoriously promotes Lance Cpl. Benedict Vandenbrouke, an intelligence surveillance reconnaissance systems engineer with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, to the rank of corporal during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 6, 2024. General Smith visited MCAS Futenma to speak with Marines, recognize their accomplishments, and receive updates on their training and modernization efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)