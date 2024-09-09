Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Smith, visits Marines of 1st MAW [Image 6 of 11]

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Smith, visits Marines of 1st MAW

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, speaks to Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 6, 2024. General Smith visited MCAS Futenma to speak with Marines, recognize their accomplishments, and receive updates on their training and modernization efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

