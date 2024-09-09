The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Smith, visits Marines of 1st MAW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, congratulates Sgt. Tae Burgess, an aviation radar technician with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, after awarding him a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 6, 2024. General Smith visited MCAS Futenma to speak with Marines, recognize their accomplishments, and receive updates on their training and modernization efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)