U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicholas Zaharevich, commander of 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Washington National Guard, invites family and friends to take photos as graduates of class 67-24 receive their rank during the 205th Regiment Officer Candidate School commissioning ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. This graduation represents the start of the graduates’ careers as U.S. Army officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 18:02
|Photo ID:
|8631166
|VIRIN:
|240908-Z-QD330-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 205th Regiment Officer Candidate School Class 67-24 commissioning ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.