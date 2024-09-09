205th Regiment Officer Candidate School Class 67-24 commissioning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graduates of class 67-24 recite the Oath of Commissioned Officers before being ‘pinned’ by friends and family with the second lieutenant gold bar rank during the 205th Regiment Officer Candidate School commissioning ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. Once pinned, each new lieutenant begins their careers as U.S. Army officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)