205th Regiment Officer Candidate School Class 67-24 commissioning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Janelle Fink presents Cpt. Eric Dunkley with a guidon as a gift from the 205th Regiment Officer Candidate School Class 67-24 during the 205th Regiment Officer Candidate School commissioning ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. This graduation represents the start of the graduates’ careers as U.S. Army officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)