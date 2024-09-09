U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicholas Zaharevich, commander of 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Washington National Guard, presents the Erickson Trophy to 2nd Lt. Janelle Fink, honor graduate of the 205th Regiment Officer Candidate School Class 67-24 on Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. This graduation represents the start of the graduates’ careers as U.S. Army officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)
This work, 205th Regiment Officer Candidate School Class 67-24 commissioning ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.