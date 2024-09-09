205th Regiment Officer Candidate School Class 67-24 commissioning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Lin Lin, Washington National Guard, is pinned by family members during the 205th Regiment Officer Candidate School commissioning ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. This graduation represents the start of the graduates’ careers as U.S. Army officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)