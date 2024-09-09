Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    205th Regiment Officer Candidate School Class 67-24 commissioning ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    205th Regiment Officer Candidate School Class 67-24 commissioning ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Lin Lin, Washington National Guard, is pinned by family members during the 205th Regiment Officer Candidate School commissioning ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. This graduation represents the start of the graduates’ careers as U.S. Army officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)

    TAGS

    Officer
    JBLM
    Graduation
    Washington
    205th RTI

