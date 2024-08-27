New Jersey National Guard Soldiers, with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, pose for a photo on the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sept. 8, 2024. Soldiers, with the 1-150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, were honored on the field during the 2nd quarter for providing a pregame flyover for the New York Giants first game of the season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8630870
|VIRIN:
|240908-Z-IB607-1045
|Resolution:
|5534x3682
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NJ Guard's 1-150th Black Hawks flyover Giants vs. Vikings game [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.