NJ Guard's 1-150th Black Hawks flyover Giants vs. Vikings game

New Jersey National Guard Soldiers, with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, pose for a photo on the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sept. 8, 2024. Soldiers, with the 1-150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, were honored on the field during the 2nd quarter for providing a pregame flyover for the New York Giants first game of the season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)