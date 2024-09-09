NJ Guard's 1-150th Black Hawks flyover Giants vs. Vikings game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Lombardo, a pilot with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, establishes radio communication with UH-60M Black Hawks before a flyover at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sept. 8, 2024. Three U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawks with the 1-150th Assault Helicopter Regiment provided the flyover before the New York Giants first game of the season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)