    NJ Guard's 1-150th Black Hawks flyover Giants vs. Vikings game [Image 1 of 8]

    NJ Guard's 1-150th Black Hawks flyover Giants vs. Vikings game

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Unda, with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, poses for a photo at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sept. 8, 2024. Three U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawks with the 1-150th Assault Helicopter Regiment provided a flyover before the New York Giants first game of the season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8630863
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-IB607-1007
    Resolution: 5670x3772
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, US
    Black Hawk

    NFL
    Black Hawk
    National Anthem
    honors
    flyover
    NJNG

