    NJ Guard's 1-150th Black Hawks flyover Giants vs. Vikings game [Image 4 of 8]

    NJ Guard's 1-150th Black Hawks flyover Giants vs. Vikings game

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Three U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawks from the New Jersey National Guard's 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, flyover MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sept. 8, 2024. The 1-150th Assault Helicopter Regiment provided a flyover before the New York Giants first game of the season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 16:08
    Photo ID: 8630866
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-IB607-1029
    Resolution: 5742x3820
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ Guard's 1-150th Black Hawks flyover Giants vs. Vikings game [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

