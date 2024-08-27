U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities

Meyer “Micky” Malka speaks to joint service members and civilians from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command during a moderated discussion at Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii on Aug. 13, 2024. The Q&A was part of several events with the four individuals – Simon Sinek, author of three books and a viral TedTalk, Ric Elias, a survivor of Flight 1549 “Miracle on the Hudson” and CEO of Red Ventures, Divesh Makan, founding partner of ICONIQ Capital, and Malka, founder of Ribbit Capital – as part of USINDOPACOM’s emphasis on professional development, leadership and innovation within holistic warfighter readiness. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2024 00:39
|Photo ID:
|8627927
|VIRIN:
|240813-N-BD629-1190
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
