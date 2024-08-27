U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint service members and civilians from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command participate in a moderated discussion with guest speakers Simon Sinek, Divesh Makan, Micky Malak, and Ric Elias at Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii on Aug. 13, 2024. The Q&A was part of several events with the four individuals, who are each influential authors, CEOs, founding partners and business professionals, and are part of USINDOPACOM’s emphasis on professional development, leadership and innovation within holistic warfighter readiness. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)