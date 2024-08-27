U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Simon Sinek (center right), author of three books and a viral TedTalk, Micky Malka (left), founder of Ribbit Capital, Divesh Makan (center left) ,founding partner of ICONIQ Capital, and Ric Elias (right) a survivor of Flight 1549 “Miracle on the Hudson” and CEO of Red Ventures speak at a Young Leaders Innovation Forum hosted at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2024. The session was part of several events with the four individuals, who are each influential authors, CEOs, founding partners and business professionals, and are part of USINDOPACOM’s emphasis on professional development, leadership and innovation within holistic warfighter readiness. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)