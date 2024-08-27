Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities [Image 2 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Joint service members and civilians from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command participate in a moderated discussion with guest speakers Simon Sinek, Divesh Makan, Micky Malak, and Ric Elias at Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii on Aug. 13, 2024. The Q&A was part of several events with the four individuals, who are each influential authors, CEOs, founding partners and business professionals, and are part of USINDOPACOM’s emphasis on professional development, leadership and innovation within holistic warfighter readiness. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8627921
    VIRIN: 240813-N-BD629-1013
    Resolution: 5583x3715
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download