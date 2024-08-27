Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities [Image 11 of 12]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Simon Sinek (center), author of three books and a viral TedTalk, signs a guest book before visiting the USS Arizona memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2024. The visit was part of several U.S. Indo-Pacific Command events with four guest speakers who are each influential authors, CEOs, founding partners and business professionals, which is part of USINDOPACOM’s emphasis on professional development, leadership and innovation within holistic warfighter readiness. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

