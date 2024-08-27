U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Author Simon Sinek and Other Business Leaders for Series of Professional Development Opportunities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Simon Sinek (center), author of three books and a viral TedTalk, signs a guest book before visiting the USS Arizona memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2024. The visit was part of several U.S. Indo-Pacific Command events with four guest speakers who are each influential authors, CEOs, founding partners and business professionals, which is part of USINDOPACOM’s emphasis on professional development, leadership and innovation within holistic warfighter readiness. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)