    U.S. and Chilean Soldiers culminate Southern Fenix 2024 exercise with HIMARS live fire [Image 10 of 13]

    U.S. and Chilean Soldiers culminate Southern Fenix 2024 exercise with HIMARS live fire

    POZO ALMONTE, TARAPACá, CHILE

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army South

    Chilean army soldiers walk alongside a Chilean army Light Artillery Rocket system (LAR-160) following the culminating live fire event of Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Pozo Almonte, Chile, Sept. 3, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine Armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. This is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System platform is deployed to the Southern Command area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

