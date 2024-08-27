U.S. and Chilean Soldiers culminate Southern Fenix 2024 exercise with HIMARS live fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, stands by following the culminating live fire event of Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Pozo Almonte, Chile, Sept. 3, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. This is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the HIMARS platform is deployed to the Southern Command area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)