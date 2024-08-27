U.S. and Chilean Soldiers culminate Southern Fenix 2024 exercise with HIMARS live fire

A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, fires a rocket during the culminating live fire event of Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) near Pozo Almonte, Chile, Sept. 3, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. This is the first U.S. Army-led exercise where the HIMARS platform is deployed to the Southern Command area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 20:56
|Photo ID:
|8627833
|VIRIN:
|240903-Z-EL715-1106
|Resolution:
|6668x4445
|Size:
|9.76 MB
|Location:
|POZO ALMONTE, TARAPACá, CL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
